Nolte: Alyssa Milano Betrays #MeToo Victims by Advising Serial Young Girl-Toucher Joe Biden

There are some two dozen Democrats running for the 2020 nomination and only one has a serial young girl-touching problem — and yet, #MeToo Princess Alyssa Milano is not only advising Joe Biden, she considers him a pal and makes excuses for him.

As we all now know, Biden has been inappropriately handsy with women and young girls for years. His bizarre acts of “affection” have made numerous women and children visibly uncomfortable and even some left-wing Democrats, like former state Senator Lucy Flores (D-NV), have had the courage to come forward to talk about it.

Flores claims that while he was serving as vice president, Biden creeped up behind her, grabbed her shoulders, pulled her close, sniffed her hair, and kissed her on the back of her head.

Who does things like that?

Regardless, because he’s a leftist who will always be protected by our corrupt establishment media, hair-sniffer Biden has not only denied what is clearly captured on video after video and regularly jokes about all his unwanted pawing, he still refuses to control himself.

And look who’s riding to the rescue… Alyssa Milano.

Last year, Milano managed to ride out her middle-aged-pop-tart obscurity as a #MeToo heroine. For the better part of that year, she stridently posed as a crusader for women against all those horrible men who prey on them, who disrespect them, who abuse their power to get away with something they could not under any normal circumstance — you know, guys like Joe Biden.

But in the face of video after video after video and even the Flores testimony, Milano betrayed all that by painting the serial young girl-toucher as a victim of his own “cultural differences.”

She also calls Uncle Handsy a “friend” and portrays him as a champion of women.

“I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend,” Alyssa Milano said in a series of Twitter posts back in April. “He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them.”

She added, “Joe Biden’s response that he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable and that he’ll listen and learn from anyone who says otherwise is exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal.”

Okay, fine. I believe in apologies. I believe in second chances. But…

Since then, Biden has not only joked on more than one occasion about his inappropriate touching — he has done it again!

Rather than speak out against Biden’s boorish and inappropriate behavior, though, Alyssa Milano is now serving as some sort of unofficial adviser on the 287-year-old’s campaign — pushing him to the extreme left on the abortion issue, because that’s what this has always been about…

Milano doesn’t give a shit about #MeToo victims, doesn’t give a shit about changing the behavior of men like Biden who abuse their power for a cheap thrill.

Milano is only interested in power, political power, and fame.

She’s not desperate for justice and change. The only thing she is desperate for is whatever pays off with the media spotlight she craves so.

Oh, make no mistake, Milano sees Biden for exactly what he is — yet another old, powerful, entitled creep who treats women like meat. But what she also sees in Biden is a means to a narcissistic end, a path to power and influence, maybe even an office in the White House…

So she sells out everything she claimed to believe in, everything she claimed to be fighting for, all those women she said she supported, because the crusade to fulfill her bottomless pit of self-absorption was always the only abiding principle at work here, was always the only social justice she was interested in.

And if that means hooking her pathetic little has-been wagon to an unrepentant, lecherous old man, so be it. If that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.

All that matters is that Biden takes her calls and is ahead in the polls — and, hey, maybe that Harvey Weinstein would not have been such a bad guy if he still had the power to make Milano feel like a star again.

