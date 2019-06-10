Rob Reiner Begs Congress: Read the Mueller Report, ‘Save Our Democracy’ from Trump

Hollywood filmmaker and left-wing activist Rob Reiner on Monday begged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to “save” U.S. democracy by better educating themselves about the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

“Donald Trump has committed numerous Federal crimes,” Rob Reiner began in a tweet. “The Mueller report says so. Yet most members of Congress have not read it. So a criminal continues to run our country. Read the report. Put witnesses on TV under oath.”

“Save our Democracy,” he concluded.

The All in the Family star, one of Tinseltown’s most vocal critics of President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for a video he produced for NowThis News, featuring actor and fellow Trump-hater Robert De Niro and federal prosecutors, explaining the so-called criminality in the special counsel’s report.

In an interview last month on MSNBC, Reiner purported that Mueller’s report contains the “biggest pile of criminality” against any president in U.S. history.

“We’re still talking about [the Mueller report] and if we had hearing in Congress, that was on television, the public would start to understand what’s actually in the Mueller report, which is the biggest pile of criminality that has ever been put together against any president in our history,” he told host Willie Geist. “That’s what we are trying to do, get people to understand what’s actually in the report so that people will then say “I don’t understand how we’re not indicting or holding this president accountable through impeachment.”

Despite Reiner’s bombastic claims, Team Mueller ruled that the Trump campaign did not commit criminal conspiracy with the Russian government during the last presidential election. Further, citing the special counsel’s findings, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the president did not commit obstruction of justice.

Nonetheless, Reiner in recent days has ratcheted up calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump along with urging her to jail him for the “preservation of democracy.”

“I have the greatest respect for Nancy Pelosi, but she’s positing a false choice in dealing with Trump’s lawlessness. We don’t have to choose between Impeachment & Prison. The preservation of Democracy & The Rule of Law requires both,” he wrote in a tweet last week.