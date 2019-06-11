Netflix Producer: ‘Traitor’ McConnell ‘as Deep a Threat to the Country as ISIS’

Netflix producer Neal Baer compared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to the Islamic State (IS) in a recent interview in which he sounded off on topics including the Trump administration and the 2020 White House race.

Baer, who has produced hit television programs such as Law & Order: SVU and ER, claims he tries to avoid getting caught up in what the Daily Beast describes as “the Donald Trump-inspired mania of the cable news cycle,” though the producer admits to experiencing “bouts of indignant rage” by what’s going on in Washington, D.C. President Trump is “a two-bit businessman who did racist things and stiffed people,” Baer contends.

Despite suffering from a clear case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Netflix showrunner saves his indignant rage for McConnell, who is widely credited for the president’s record-shattering 113 confirmed judicial picks. “I am more shocked by Mitch McConnell’s duplicity and pusillanimous actions and his work to completely fuck up the country,” Baer fumed. “I don’t think he even believes in any of this stuff. I see Mitch McConnell as being as bad as ISIS. I think he’s as deep a threat to the country as ISIS. And I think he’s a traitor to the country.”

“It’s just a lapse of humanity amongst them,” he said of the president’s takeover of the Republican Party. “I try to understand the mindset, and I don’t get it.”

So who does Baer think could be the right man to go up against President Trump in 2020? The answer is South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

“I think it’s really exciting that there’s a time when somebody who has a range of qualifications can be in the forefront of candidates for president,” the producer said, before adding, “We’ve come so far in a short amount of time, given that we have an administration that is trying to thwart LGBTQ rights.”

He added: The small town mayor’s campaign “is bold and I think a lot of it has to do with the stories that millennials and Generation Z’s have seen. Their attitudes are very different than many of their elders’, in terms of being much more open and accepting.”