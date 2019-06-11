Sarah Silverman Explodes over Pride Flag Ban: If Hell Existed, Pence Would ‘100% Be Going There’

Comedian and left-wing activist Sarah Silverman on Tuesday attacked Vice President Mike Pence over his remarks supportive of the administration’s ban on flying rainbow Pride flags at U.S. embassies during Pride Month, saying that if “hell” existed, he would “100% be going there.”

“Dear @VP you are a hate mongering, fear based weasel & your biggest irony is that if there was hell, you’d 100% be going there,” the former I Love You, America host wrote on Twitter. “I hope you go 2 prison 4 crimes against humanity re: the lgbt community, women’s rights & the babies u rip from the arms of parents seeking our help.”

Dear @VP you are a hate mongering, fear based weasel & your biggest irony is that if there was hell, you’d 100% be going there. I hope you go 2 prison 4 crimes against humanity re: the lgbt community, women’s rights & the babies u rip from the arms of parents seeking our help https://t.co/MDD9p9UuFm — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 11, 2019

Silverman’s latest outburst came in response to a sit-down interview in which Pence confirmed to CBS News that the administration ordered Pride flags not be flown at U.S. embassies during Pride Month and that four requests to display them were denied.

“I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies, one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag. And I support that,” the vice president told the establishment media outlet on Tuesday. “[W]hen it comes to the American flagpole at American embassies and American capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly, I think is the right decision,” he later added. “And we put no restrictions on displaying any other flags or any other displays at our embassies beyond that.”

According to NBC News, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was one of four diplomats whose request to fly a Pride flag was shot down. However, Grenell has showed no signs of animosity towards Pence, wishing him a happy birthday in a June 7 tweet.

Happy 60th Birthday to @Vp Mike Pence! We hope you have an amazing day surrounded by family and friends (minus two living in Berlin). pic.twitter.com/LcFAv3KNNt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 7, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Silverman failed to praise President Trump’s tweet celebrating Pride Month, or his call for countries around the world to decriminalize homosexuality.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” the president said. “My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

In a win for the administration’s foreign policy, Botswana’s High Court on Tuesday reversed a law criminalizing consensual same-sex relations.

Last month, Silverman made headlines for smearing Pence after he criticized Democrats for “[advocating] for late-term abortion and even infanticide.”

“NO ONE is advocating infanticide. You are lying. God sees you lying,” she tweeted in response to Pence’s remarks about Democrat opposition to “born alive” legislation in Virginia requiring doctors to attempt to save the life of infants born alive during an attempted abortion.

NO ONE is advocating infanticide. You are lying. God sees you lying https://t.co/2kxaIZeVtN — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 5, 2019

Silverman is among Hollywood’s most vocal critics of the Trump administration, having previously resorted to childish insults directed at the president, even calling him a “smelly penis hole.” She has also joined the chorus of her Tinseltown peers in referring to him as “Hilter,” citing his Department of Homeland Security’s strict immigration policies.