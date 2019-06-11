Nolte: Trump-Bashing Tony Awards Hit Record Low Ratings

Just like every other award show in the Trump-era, Broadway’s Tony Awards just hit a record low in the ratings.

For the first time ever, reports the far-left Hollywood Reporter, fewer than six million tuned in to Sunday’s telecast of the Tony Awards. Yep, only 5.46 million were interested in what was obviously going to be an hours-long attack on President Trump and normal Americans by uninteresting people with no charisma or star power.

That 5.46 million is not just a record low, it is well below the previous record lows of 2012 and 2017 when six million tuned in.

This is all par for the course in the Trump era, an era where America seems to have finally had enough of being insulted by bland, marginally talented, leftwing celebrity crybullies.

Since Trump won the Oval Office, the Grammys have hit record low ratings; the hideous Academy Awards have hit record low ratings; the American Music Awards have hit record low ratings; the MTV Music Video Awards have hit record low ratings; the Billboard Music Awards have hit record low ratings; the Emmys hit record low ratings, and the Golden Globes have hit a six year low.

Obviously, the Trump-bashing Tonys kept the promise to bash Trump, which only means the public has been forewarned to avoid tuning in next year.

And it is not just the divisive and mean-spirited Trump bashing that turn Americans off. After all, if just 15 percent of Hillary voters tuned it, the Tonys would have been a ratings smash.

The other problem is that these award shows used to be entertaining and filled with larger-than-life stars and actual sex appeal. But thanks to this era of Woke Fascism, the shows now feel like you’re being forced to do homework or sit through a moralizing lecture about “appropriate behavior.”

As far as the stunning lack of star power…

Hey, I like Bryan Cranston as much as anyone. Breaking Bad is awesome. But he was the biggest star at Sunday’s 73rd Tony Awards and he is a … TV star. Sure, he’s a solid actor but he’s a character actor who is on TV all the time in reruns and whatnot.

Why tune in to the Tonys to see … Bryan Cranston?

And then to have to sit there and watch Cranston defend the media in this current media environment, an environment where the media are deliberately spreading lies about Russia collusion, Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist, and the KKKIds from KKKovington High School.

In fact, while Cranston was sticking up for the corrupt establishment media, the corrupt establishment media were walking back a massive piece of fake news that falsely accused Eric and Donald Trump Jr. of skipping out on a bar tab. Meanwhile, we had the rest of the media spreading lies to undercut the importance of the deal Trump struck with Mexico to help fix the border crisis.

And then there’s this year’s Tony host, someboday named James Corden.

Who the hell is James Corden?

Well, he hosts the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, which means he’s on in the middle of the night and is known to about a half-million people.

There are almost no stars anymore, no one America as a whole knows and embraces. There are no Johnny Carsons, no Billy Crystals, no Bob Hopes, just a bunch of smug, divisive, unfunny leftists with the tiniest of niche audiences.

Who wants to watch this crap?

Obviously, no one.

