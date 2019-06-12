Video: Cory Booker Hints He Could Propose to Actress Rosario Dawson Before 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) might not have to worry about being a “single” presidential candidate much longer. He teased a potential marriage proposal to actress Rosario Dawson on RuPaul’s talk show, airing Wednesday.

Rumors of Booker and Dawson’s relationship swirled early this year. Dawson finally confirmed their relationship in March, calling Cory Booker a “wonderful human being.”

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant, kind and caring and loving,” the Men in Black II star said at the time.

Days later, Booker appeared on Ellen and gushed about his “boo,” calling Dawson a “deeply soulful person” who is teaching him “lot of lessons about love.”

“She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships to love more fearlessly,” Booker said.

Booker is one of two dozen candidates vying for the Democrat presidential nomination and ultimately, the presidency. However, his relationship status has been a keen point of interest. America has not seen an unmarried president in quite some time. Only two past presidents were ever elected with a bachelor status — James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland, although Cleveland eventually married. Others, such as Thomas Jefferson, were widowers.

“If elected you would be the first unmarried president in a long, long time,” RuPaul Charles told Booker during a taping of his new talk show, according to TMZ.

“Well first of all, the swearing in isn’t until the 21st of January 2021,” Booker said. “You never know what might happen between now and then.”

“It’s someone very famous,” RuPaul teased.

“It’s somebody very special,” Cory Booker added.