David Letterman Declares Trump ‘Psychotic’ and a ‘Soulless Bastard’

Former late-night host David Letterman ratcheted up his personal attacks of President Donald Trump in an interview released on Monday, calling him both “psychotic” and a “soulless bastard.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast, David Letterman attempted to distance himself from the president, who he had on his late-night programs — NBC’s Late Night With David Letterman and CBS’ The Late Show With David Letterman — over 30 times between 1982 and 2015.

“More than 30?” Letterman said surprisingly when reminded how many times President Trump appeared on his programs. “Wow! You’re welcome, America.”

“I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he’s turned into,” he then said in a serious tone.

“He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he’s just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?” the former late-night host added. “I don’t even care if it’s recorded, I would just like to talk to the guy, because, as I said before, he knows me, I know him — what the hell went wrong?!”

Letterman, now the host of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, has repeatedly attacked President Trump and his “America First” agenda that helped propel him to the White House. Appearing last month on ABC’s The View, David Letterman contended the president was once a “goofball” but now has become a “goon.”

“The tie and stuff and they were all made in China. And you could tell that he — just a goofball. Like a bonehead,” said the comedian, before asking, “When did you become a goon? When did that happen?”

More than a week prior to his appearance on The View, David Letterman told MSNBC that President Trump embarrasses the United States on the world stage and expressed hope that he would lose the White House in 2020.

“As an American, I don’t like this man as a president of our country. I love being an American, but I don’t feel he represents me and I don’t like that,” he told host Willie Geist. “I mean, even with other presidents that I’ve disagreed with politically, I felt like, “Okay, I can live with their representation.” But I’m sick and tired of everybody wringing their hands about this. ‘Oh my God, did you hear what he did?’ Okay, let’s just settle this at the next election. Let’s stop yacking about what a goon he is.”

The president has yet to respond to Letterman’s repeated insults.