Miley Cyrus Apologizes for Past ‘Racist’ Comments About Hip-Hop

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has apologized for previous comments she made about her dislike for the hip-hop music genre, claiming she is “deeply sorry for the disconnect [her] words caused.”

Despite featuring production from rap producer Mike Will Made It for her 2013 album Bangerz, Cyrus later criticized the genre for being too lewd.

“I love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,'” she said in a 2017 interview with Billboard. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that.”

However, Cyrus has now backtracked on her views, posting an apology on a YouTube video by user As Told By Kenya. titled “Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav…Sorry.” In the video, YouTuber Kenya Wilson praises Cyrus’s music, but describes her comments on hip-hop as “racially insensitive” and having “racist undertones.”

“Just watched your video,” Cyrus wrote in the comments section of the video. “Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … “this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little” was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’ ”

She continued:

There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot (sic) learn about,” she continued. “Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said; I (expletive) up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley.

Last week, Cyrus courted controversy by posting a risqué photo of herself licking a cake with the words: ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE, that she claimed was part of a new collaboration between herself and the abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

In February, Cyrus also spoke out against her perception of racism within the White House, describing President Donald Trump him as “racist, sexist, hateful, asshole.”

“You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean,” she told Vanity Fair. “But for me to move away—what the fuck is that going to change? As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist, hateful asshole? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.