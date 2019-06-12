Actress Sandra Bernhard: ‘Misogyny and Bad Treatment of Women by White Men’ Keeping America from a Female President

Actress Sandra Bernhard said she was enthused by some of the Democrats running for president — especially the women — but is despaired by the belief that a woman can never be president because America is too “misogynistic” to allow it.

Asked, in an interview with the Daily Beast, about her thoughts on the 25 Democrats running for president, the Pose actress said she likes all of them (except “do-nothing” Bill de Blasio) and insisted that some of them will never win no matter how great they are.

Insisting that she likes Kamala Harris but saying she thinks Elizabeth Warren is the best of the bunch, Bernhard lamented that neither will ever become president because America is a “woman-hating” country.

“Elizabeth Warren is amazing, and she should be president,” Sandra Bernhard exclaimed. “Her policies are there. She is staying focused on what to do for education, health care, equal pay, and the environment. She is rolling out plans for everything. This isn’t a sideshow. She would be my choice, but it’s not going to happen. I don’t think this country’s ready for a woman.”

“You can be gay, black, you can be anything under the sun,” the former Roseanne actress said. “A woman is the last person to become president of this country because it’s a misogynistic, woman-hating society. It’s reflected in our harsh abortion laws, lack of equal pay, and so many battles against women.”

“Right now, this misogyny is the No. 1 most insidious part of our culture. There is an absolute disregard and resentment of women in this culture, an outrageous misogyny and bad treatment of women by white men in this country, and some Republican women who have jumped on the bandwagon, which is shocking and disgusting,” Bernhard added giving no evidence to support her exclamations.

Bernhard went on to slam the era of Trump and disgorged all the prosaic evidence-free proclamations heard from every other denizen of Hollywood. Trump is “racist,” he is “an idiot,” he is controlled by Russia, and he is running a country that is filled with “Racism, misogyny, and xenophobia.”

The one-time stand-up comedienne also joined the left-wing attack on the various pro-life laws being enacted across the country.

“I am worried about the rest of the women across the country who don’t have access to insurance or access to safe abortions,” Sandra Bernhard said. “As each state chips away at women’s rights, it becomes more and more apparent we are in dire straits.”

In all, Bernhard proved to have no thoughts on politics that can’t be heard from every other member of the entertainment establishment.

