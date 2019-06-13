Madonna: ‘Lack of Gun Control in America’ Is a ‘Huge Problem’

Left-wing pop star Madonna gave a wide-ranging interview to Reuters in which she described the lack of gun control in America as “frightening” and a “huge problem.”

“When you think about the amount of people who have died, been killed, have been wounded, whose lives have been changed irrevocably because of the lack of gun control in America, it’s such a huge, huge problem,” She told Reuters. “It’s pretty frightening, yes, it’s pretty scary.”

Madonna did not say specifically what gun control legislation is lacking in the U.S. After all, the country’s laws have required a background check on every retail firearm sale since 1998. Ironically, nearly every mass public shooter of the past ten years has acquired his guns via such checks.

Many states have background checks on private sales too, via universal background checks. And numerous states have firearm registration, “assault weapons” bans, waiting periods for gun purchases, and laws empowering police to confiscate firearms.

California has all the above listed gun laws, and they still have frequent mass public shootings.

But Madonna is focused on promoting the passage of more gun laws and her newest album features a gun control anthem titled, “I Rise.” It includes samples from a gun control speech given by Parkland gun control activist Emma Gonzalez.

