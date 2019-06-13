Stacey Abrams Urges Hollywood Executives Not to Boycott Georgia over Abortion Law

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she had a “really solid meeting” with film industry executives this week urging them not to boycott the state over its law restricting abortions when a heartbeat is detected.

“We had productive conversations with execs, show runners, actors & more,” Abrams said. “If companies #StayAndFight, we can save jobs, build power and most importantly, protect women. While the call to leave resonates for some, we must leverage the time before a final determination to lead.”

Abrams argued that if Hollywood behemoths like Netflix, Disney, and WarnerMedia pull out of Georgia in a knee-jerk response to the “heartbeat law,” they will hurt more than just legislators. This, at a time when those companies, among many other tech giants, are threatening to pull their business out of Georgia if the abortion law goes into effect.

“Business relies on predictability — too many companies will face growing uncertainty in our healthcare environment,” she continued in a second tweet. “This forced pregnancy bill targets women but every Georgian is at risk if we lose doctors, jobs and billions,” Abrams said.

Abrams seemed happy with the result of the conversation, telling Atlanta CNN affiliate WSB-TV “It was a really solid meeting. I was very excited by the energy and the attendances. It was a packed room.” She is on a “mission” to “to make sure these jobs stay in Georgia,” she added. “That should be everyone’s mission.”

The “Made in Georgia” logo has recently become a commonplace part of cinematic credits. Over the last decade, the “Hollywood of the South” has hosted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Fast and the Furious franchise, the Hunger Games movies, and many more hit tv shows like The Walking Dead.

According to the MPAA, the burgeoning film industry there represents roughly 92,000 jobs, and more than $9 billion in film production spending.