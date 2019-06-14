Chelsea Handler Promotes Nationwide #ImpeachTrump Day

Trump-loathing comedian Chelsea Handler is encouraging left-wing activists across the country to do “two of the things that make Trump angriest”– protest and call for his impeachment as part of the nationwide #ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy event Saturday.

“This weekend you have a chance to do two of the things that make Trump angriest – protest him, and bring up impeachment. That’s all the reason you need to join an #ImpeachTrump rally,” Handler tweeted.

It remains unclear if Handler will make an appearance at one of these events.

Chelsea Handler, who once informed her 8.25 million Twitter followers that she is “sexually attracted” Mueller, salivated by the mere thought of a juicy, damning report.

Alas. No collusion. No obstruction. That, however, is not stopping the anti-Trump resistance. Resisters are now looking to Congress.

Anti-Trump organizers — such as MoveOn and By the People — are promoting an #ImpeachTrump action day, teasing over 130 different events taking place across the country Saturday, June 15.

“Donald Trump’s abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable,” the event description reads. “The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.”

Organizers describe the events as “visible, family-friendly, public gatherings” designed to “demonstrate to our representatives that impeachment is the will of the people.”

“Together, we will inform our communities about Trump’s abuses and the process of impeachment, then make plans to convey our support for impeachment to our elected officials,” the event description continues.

The majority of American voters oppose impeachment, according to a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

The 1,295 registered voters were polled following Mueller’s public statement, May 29–30. Only 37 percent supported impeaching and removing President Trump from office, and 43 percent favored “no action.”

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested her hesitancy for pursuing impeachment was rooted in concern for the American people’s mental capacity, or lack thereof. She reportedly told members in a closed-door meeting that the general public does not understand the impeachment process or what it actually entails.

Although the Mueller report’s findings – no collusion – virtually exonerated the president, Hollywood intensified its calls for Trump’s impeachment, despite the absence of a solid foundation for such a demand.

“Trump – guilty AF,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted at the time of Robert Mueller’s brief press conference last month.

“CONGRESS MUST ACT. At least that’s my take on what Mueller said,” Nancy Sinatra remarked.

John Legend simply tweeted, “Impeach him.”