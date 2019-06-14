Late-Night Hosts Attack Sarah Huckabee Sanders as She Prepares to Retire

The left-wing late-night hosts wasted no time tearing down White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday night after it was announced that she was stepping down from the podium.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah slammed Sanders as a liar joking, “she is quitting, and we know that this is true because she’s denied it.”

Noah went on to accuse Sanders of failing even to do her job: “But this news isn’t that surprising because you realize she stopped giving press conferences months ago. So, it’s just quitting what she already wasn’t doing,” Noah said to his adoring audience.

TONIGHT: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the job she hasn’t been doing for months. pic.twitter.com/QCgAIXBeFc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 13, 2019

ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a fierce Sanders opponent, also went on the attack as Huckabee Sanders announced her retirement.

The host told his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience that Sanders is “going home to become a professional skateboarder.” Kimmel then added, “That’s true or at least it’s as true as everything she said while she was working at the White House.”

Kimmel also slapped at Sanders for not holding a presser lately. “Have you ever seen that face so happy before? She is literally hucka-beaming with joy at the thought of leaving.”

Next Kimmel played a video of Sanders sparring with members of the anti-Trump press corps after which Kimmel insisted Sanders would be replaced by a “box of TGIF Fridays bacon cheddar-loaded potato skins.”

Kimmel also took a jab at the number of people who have left the White House: “Is there anyone even left working at the White House? It’s starting to feel like one of those empty Blockbuster video stores. Maybe they’ll put in a temporary costume shop for Halloween.”

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also threw a quip or two at the retiring White House spokeswoman joking, “In a statement, Sanders said nothing, as usual.” Fallon then guffawed that the president announced Sanders’ replacement: “When reporters asked the president who his new press secretary would be he was like, ‘Twitter.’”

For his part, on his TBS late-night show, Conan O’Brien joked that Sanders already announced a new job: “White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her job. Yeah. Her next job should be much easier. Apparently, she’ll be doing PR for Bill Cosby.”

And on Late Night with Seth Meyers, host Seth Meyers poked Sarah Huckabee Sanders by saying, “She’ll leave the way she usually does, in the middle of someone’s question.”

