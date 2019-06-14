Pop superstar turned activist Taylor Swift made good on her promise to provide fans music sprinkled with “political undertones,” releasing a new song targeting LGBT “hate” just in time for Pride Month.

The new song, “You Need to Calm Down,” does not to appear to be a typical “Swifty” number. The track is largely a message to those who oppose the current culture’s mass celebration and embrace of the LGBT movement.

“Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD,” the lyrics read.

Taylor Swift even goes on to describe those who hold different views as living in the “dark ages.”

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark ages

Making that sign

Must’ve taken all night

That is not the only instance. The lyrics continue:

You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate

‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay

Her album, “Lover,” is set to be released Aug. 23.

Swift, who had remained largely silent on controversial social justice and political matters for the majority of her career, recently decided that she has a newfound duty to speak out. She made headlines after attacking Sen. Marsha Blacburn (R-TN) during the 2018 midterm elections.

Despite Swift’s efforts, Blackburn won the election. That, however, was just the beginning of Swift’s political awakening.

“I’m finding my voice in terms of politics. I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life,” she told Elle in March.

“I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change. Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers,” she continued.

“Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric,” she added. “I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year.”

Swift previously confirmed that her upcoming album would have noticeable “political undertones.”

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Swift told the German outlet RTL. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country.”

“I think that’s one of the most important things I could do,” she added.