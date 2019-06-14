Rapper Vic Mensa Puts White Kids in Cages in ‘Camp America’ Video

Rapper Vic Mensa released the video for his latest political anthem, “Camp America,” which reimagines ICE detention centers and President Donald Trump’s immigration policy as “summer camps” and sees white children in cages drinking toilet water and ingesting drugs.

“We’ll be living it up, not giving a fuck Splitting you up, then we put you in cuffs Then we shipping you off, yeah, you could get lost at Camp America,” Vic Mensa says as images show small children in orange jumpsuits being ordered around by guards in a detention facility.

“Take your clothes off baby, let me see what you got. We can have a good time if you’re legal or not,” the Chicago crooner and 93PUNX frontman says as a security guard ominously approaches a terrified little girl.

“Its an ignorant, arrogant, terrorist, heritage. You can finally be an American,” Vic Mensa sings.

“The song’s lyrics were inspired by ICE director Matthew Albence comparing the immigration detention centers to summer camps,” the rapper told the Daily Beast. “I thought that was a crazy fucking idea and wanted to create a world with this song that imagined that twisted alternate reality, where it was fun for kids to be held as prisoners, drinking out of toilets, away from their parents, and somehow enjoy it like one might at a summer camp.”

Promoting the release of the provocative video, Vic Mensa said “The song and video highlights America’s immigrant prisons (aka detention centers), which they love referring to as summer camps.”

Explaining why he put white children in his video, as opposed to minorities, the rapper said it was “to point out the blatantly obvious fact that this would never happen to white kids in this country or maybe anywhere on this earth.”

“Although the nature of the actions the kids were involved in were graphic or shocking, it was all taken from actual occurrences reported at ‘detention’ centers,” the rapper told the outlet.

Of course Vic Mensa fails to mention that the cages in ICE detention facilities where used, and some erected, during the Obama administration to detain child border crossers.

The rapper is not one to shy away from political topics to advance his far-left message, which often takes aim at the president or his supporters. He called for gun control after the Pulse Night Club shooting and has called President Trump a “bold faced liar.”

