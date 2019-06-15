Cher Wishes Trump ‘Was Locked In a Hot Cage with Dirty Water’

Left-wing pop singer Cher is once again on the attack against President Donald Trump over immigration policy as she reacts to the newest reports of ICE detentions.

Cher jumped to her Twitter account to bemoan the renewed reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is holding children of illegal aliens who tried to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cher was apparently so incensed that she said she wished the president was “Locked In Hot Cage, With Dirty Water.”

Cher went on with a series of unsupported accusations:

“Our President At Work.

Saw Video Of Baby In

Custody. Theres Breakout of Chickenpox, Measles, Children Live outdoors in Texas heat,

Bad food, Dirty Water, unsanitary Conditions, Physical, Emotional,

Sexual Abuse.

Trumps a psychotic Ass.

Wish He Was Locked In Hot Cage, With Dirty Water.”

Our President At Work.

Saw Video Of Baby In

Custody.Theres Breakout of Chickenpox,Measles,Children Live outdoors in Texas heat,

Bad food,Dirty Water,unsanitary Conditions,Physical,Emotional,

Sexual Abuse.

trumps a psychotic Ass🕳.

Wish He Was Locked In Hot Cage,With Dirty Water pic.twitter.com/NhfAozAxxL — Cher (@cher) June 15, 2019

The pop singer seems to miss the obvious logic that if people didn’t try to sneak across our border illegally in the first place, they would not be in detention.

Of course, her claim children are “locked in hot cages with dirty water” is dubious. The reason many of these communicable diseases abound is because hundreds of these people have never been vaccinated and they are bringing into the U.S. diseases we have nearly eliminated.

Worse, Cher seems wholly ignorant that many of these little children are being trafficked and exploited by evildoer, coyotes, and that most of them are not the children of the illegal aliens trying to bring them into the U.S. Indeed, one of the principal reasons immigration services take custody of the children is to determine if they are being bought and sold by smugglers — and many are.

Cher may be OK with small children being bought and sold like commodities among coyotes and smugglers, but the U.S. government is trying to stop that practice.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.