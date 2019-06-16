Actress Tiffany Haddish Cancels Comedy Show to Protest Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Law

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she is postponing a planned comedy show in Atlanta, Georgia, in protest of the state’s new abortion law that prohibits the procedure after a pregnancy has reached six weeks.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” Tiffany Haddish said in a statement to ticketholders on Saturday, the paper reports. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

Haddish — who’s made audiences laugh starring in hit comedies like Girl’s Trip and The Secret Life of Pets 2, and the TBS comedy The Last O.G. — was set to take the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on June 22.

The actress is but the latest in a slowly growing list of Hollywood stars who have either threatened to or have pulled projects out of Georgia since Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act into law last month. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1 2020. But left-wing outfits like the ACLU are mounting a legal effort to stop its implementation.

The law has spurred Hollywood’s most politically ardent artists to call for boycotts over the abortion law.

AMC network, which films The Walking Dead in the state, is the latest Hollywood studio, including Disney, Netflix, WarnerMedia — the parent company of CNN, HBO, and TNT — to threaten to pull film projects and production out of Georgia over the new abortion law. To date, no major studio has pulled projects from the state.

