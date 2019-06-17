Broadway Play ‘Hillary and Clinton’ to Shut Down Early Due to Low Ticket Sales

The Broadway play Hillary and Clinton is reportedly wrapping up production one month early due to low ticket sales, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to multiple reports, the play, which began previews at the John Golden Theater mid-March, cost over $4 million to produce but the project apparently didn’t grow its audience and ticket sales were not strong enough for it to stick around until the originally scheduled end date, July 21.

On Monday, the play’s producer, Scott Rudi, announced Sunday, June 23, as the final performance day. The play only reached “36 percent of its gross potential in the last two weeks, the Hollywood Reporter added.

The play stars Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow and focuses on Hillary’s campaigning efforts against her former primary opponent Barack Obama. It imagines a scene between Hillary and Bill in the middle of a New Hampshire hotel room.

This is the third play produced by Rudin during the 2018-2019 season to end its run earlier than expected. Rudin’s production of Shakespeare’s King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, closed earlier this month, while Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus closed seven weeks ahead of its original Aug. 4 end date.

The play will end with approximately 37 previews and 77 regular performances.