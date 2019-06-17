Taylor Swift Features Toothless Protesters in Political LGBTQ Music Video

Pop star turned political activist Taylor Swift mocked opponents of the LGBT movement, displaying them as angry, toothless, uneducated rubes in the music video dropped Monday for her latest single “You Need to Calm Down.”
In one section of the LGBT fight song, the “ME!” singer takes aim at those who oppose the radical politicization of LGBT politics, describing them as living in the dark ages.
Sunshine on the street at the parade
But you would rather be in the dark ages
Making that sign
Must’ve taken all night
Taylor Swift doubled down on those lyrics in the music video, featuring a group of toothless protesters wearing common staples of patriotic clothing (American flag shirts, flannel, cowboy hats, etc.) and holding misspelled signs reading, “Get a brain morans!” and “Homasekuality is a SIN!” Another sign, held by a man in a baseball cap, read, “ADAM +EVE NOT ADAM + STEVE.”
It appears Swift is embracing the left’s caricature of conservatives who treasure traditional family values, displaying them as mindless, uneducated rubes who have yet to be enlightened by society’s “you do you” culture.
Swift made waves after dropping the pro-LGBT song last week. Fans immediately noticed the overtly activist message after hearing lyrics like “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD” and “‘cause shade never made anybody less gay.” The music video confirms the song’s activist tone.
The end of the music video features a message from Swift, urging fans to sign a petition for the Senate to support the Equality Act.
“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” it reads.
This is not the first time Swift has expressed support for the Equality Act. The Grammy-winner wrote about it in an Instagram post in honor of Pride Month, accusing the U.S. House’s version of being filled with “poison pills.”
“Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change,” Swift wrote to her 118 million Instagram followers May 31. “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic.”
HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!! While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
