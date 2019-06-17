Taylor Swift Features Toothless Protesters in Political LGBTQ Music Video

Pop star turned political activist Taylor Swift mocked opponents of the LGBT movement, displaying them as angry, toothless, uneducated rubes in the music video dropped Monday for her latest single “You Need to Calm Down.”

In one section of the LGBT fight song, the “ME!” singer takes aim at those who oppose the radical politicization of LGBT politics, describing them as living in the dark ages.

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark ages

Making that sign

Must’ve taken all night

Taylor Swift doubled down on those lyrics in the music video, featuring a group of toothless protesters wearing common staples of patriotic clothing (American flag shirts, flannel, cowboy hats, etc.) and holding misspelled signs reading, “Get a brain morans!” and “Homasekuality is a SIN!” Another sign, held by a man in a baseball cap, read, “ADAM +EVE NOT ADAM + STEVE.”

It appears Swift is embracing the left’s caricature of conservatives who treasure traditional family values, displaying them as mindless, uneducated rubes who have yet to be enlightened by society’s “you do you” culture.

Swift made waves after dropping the pro-LGBT song last week. Fans immediately noticed the overtly activist message after hearing lyrics like “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD” and “‘cause shade never made anybody less gay.” The music video confirms the song’s activist tone.

The end of the music video features a message from Swift, urging fans to sign a petition for the Senate to support the Equality Act.

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” it reads.

This is not the first time Swift has expressed support for the Equality Act. The Grammy-winner wrote about it in an Instagram post in honor of Pride Month, accusing the U.S. House’s version of being filled with “poison pills.”

“Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change,” Swift wrote to her 118 million Instagram followers May 31. “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic.”