‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ to Go Live After Democrat Debates

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is set to air live after both the upcoming 2020 Democrat primary debates to comment immediately after the events, Comedy Central announced.

The pair of specials, entitled “World War D: Let’s Get Ready To Ramble – Part I & II,” will be part of Noah’s “Votegasm 2020” campaign coverage. They will air Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27 following the Democratic primary debates.

Scheduled guests include former chief of the Democrat National Committee, Howard Dean, and liberal commentator Perry Bacon of the FiveThirtyEight blog.

Noah’s live shows echo those by Stephen Colbert who aired live shows after the 2016 party conventions.

The Late Show took his CBS late-night program live during the Republican and Democrat National Conventions in July of 2016 in an attempt to deliver immediate response to what occurred onstage at the conventions.

The upcoming debates spread over two nights may lack substance because of how many candidates will appear onstage. With ten candidates each night, it’s unlikely that a single candidate will have much time to break out from the pack.

The first night will feature, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), and seven others. On the second night, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and six others will square off.

