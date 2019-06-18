Eight Women Accuse Hollywood Screenwriter Max Landis of Sexual and Emotional Abuse

Eight women have come forward to accuse Hollywood screenwriter-direct Max Landis of sexual and emotional abuse, the Daily Beast detailed in an investigation published Tuesday.

Max Landis, who is the son of beloved Hollywood director John Landis, allegedly engaged in a pattern of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse spanning over a decade, the outlet reported.

“Max Landis is a serial rapist, gaslighter, a physical and psychological abuser who tormented me for six years, long after our romantic relationship, both directly and behind my back,” one of Landis’s ex-girlfriends, going under the name of Julie, told the media outlet. “I didn’t realize that I had been raped consistently and deliberately by this man for two years until today, when I wrote it down.”

Another one of the women, Kerry, described how Landis suffered from bipolar disorder, an illness he often used to manipulate his victims.

“Abuse is slippery. No one starts out announcing that they’re abusive, you discover it slowly,” she wrote in a statement. “But Max did, somewhat, announce that he was abusive. That was what was so disarming about his particular brand of manipulation…Max also quickly lets you know that he’s sick (with cyclothymia—a form of bipolar disorder) and this was tied to the ways in which he was abusive.”

“Once he choked me and told me he wanted to kill me,” she continued. “And I would wind up reassuring him that he wasn’t a monster when he felt bad about it. Because I felt bad that he was so sick.”

The Daily Beast’s investigation comes just a week after the Bright scribe’s former girlfriend Whitney Moore revealed on Twitter that Landis had done “horrific, inhumane” things to her during the course of their relationship.

a dam has been broken pic.twitter.com/EecgfgUfY9 — Whitney Moore (@TweetneyMoore) June 11, 2019

Landis, whose film credits include American Ultra and Victor Frankenstein was first accused of sexual harassment at the height of the #MeToo movement in December 2017, when Anna Akana, one of the actresses from Max Landis’ hit YouTube video Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling accused him of sexual assault. He has not been involved in any major film or television releases since then but his name is attached to several film projects still in development, according to IMDB.

