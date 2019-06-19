Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Throws on Shades, Ralph Lauren Jumpsuit for the Sunshine State

First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the summer sunshine in an homage to Florida, she and President Donald Trump’s second home, in an array of vibrant color and luxury shades.

As she departed the White House for her husband’s re-election rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, Mrs. Trump donned her favorite pair of flat-top acetate sunglasses by Saint Laurent, a white cotton eyelet fit-and-flare midi dress by the Paris-based designer Andrew Gn, and polka dotted Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The Saint Laurent shades retail for about $176 while Mrs. Trump’s Andrew Gn dress is available for $2,290. Mrs. Trump is particularly drawn to wearing white in the summer season, as Fashion Notes has noted in the past.

For the Orlando rally, Mrs. Trump chose a bright yellow wide-leg Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with a peek-a-boo back and cape-esque billowing sleeves with a Ralph Lauren gold belt to accentuate her waist.

The jumpsuit is made from a luxurious cady fabric that is woven using crepe yarn and retails for about $2,790. Mrs. Trump’s heels, a pair of patent leather pointed toe stilettos, were almost dyed-to-match this jumpsuit to create a monochromatic ensemble.

The color, of course, an homage to Florida’s year-round sunshine but the look overall is also a nod to her election night victory Ralph Lauren jumpsuit that garnered lots of attention from the national press.

