Cher: Democrats Don’t Know ‘F**k All About How to Win in 2020’

Left-wing pop icon and political activist Cher expressed doubts over the Democratic National Committee’s ability to win enough voters in 2020, saying that the organization does not know “FK ALL ABOUT HOW 2WIN IN 2020.”

Cher lamented the DNC’s purported inability to properly engage voters, particularly hitting what she considers to be its failure to utilize social media in ways that will benefit the party.

“DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DOESNT KNOW “FK ALL”ABOUT HOW 2WIN IN 2020,USING INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK,ETC‼️ CONGRESS DIDN’T EVEN KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS 2ASK MARK ZUCKERBERG,” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress also seemed to take aim at some of the Democrat candidates, demanding the DNC and voters put “real” money and people under 100 years old in charge.

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DOESNT KNOW “FK ALL”ABOUT HOW 2WIN IN 2020,USING INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK,ETC‼️CONGRESS DIDN’T EVEN KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS 2ASK MARK

ZUCKERBERG.THEY LOOKED LIKEMT.RUSHMORE.PUT REALὋ,& PPL UNDER 💯 IN CHARGE.trumps Liar,Criminal, Traitor,BUT BEWARE☠️ — Cher (@cher) June 19, 2019

Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden (D) is among the oldest of the presidential candidates, turning 77 in November. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – another frontrunner – is turning 78 in September.

This is far from the first time Cher has warned her followers about the upcoming presidential election. In May, she encouraged her allies to “mobilize” by demanding paper ballots in order to prevent Trump’s “hero,” Vladimir Putin, from stealing the election “again.”

MOBILIZE,&DEMAND PAPER BALLOTS,Or trump & His HERO”PUTIN”WILL STEAL ELECTION AGAIN‼️

Dont Whine,Rise Up & Hold Agency 4 Elections Responsible 4 Letting trump RIG 2016 ELECTIONS.MUELLER Said He WASNT ALLOWED 2 Say trump Was GUILTY,BUT HE”WOULD NOT”Say trump WAS INNOCENT