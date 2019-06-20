Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker Sign Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ Petition

Democratic 2020 candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) signed a petition promoted by pop star activist Taylor Swift urging the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which seeks to give LGBTQ people more legal rights and protections.

The petition, which is live on the website Change.org, was set up by Taylor Swift to help LGBT people who live in “fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic.”

“It’s 2019 and our LGBTQ+ friends continue to face discrimination at work, school, and in their communities,” Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a statement endorsing the petition. “Enough is enough. I’m proud to represent Massachusetts in the Senate, a state that has led the nation in protecting and promoting equality. But there’s so much more work to be done. We can start by passing the Equality Act.”

Last week, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) who is also seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination in 2020, also signed Swift’s petition, having been one of the lawmakers who introduced the legislation.