Production Resumes on Set of Anne Hathaway Film ‘The Witches’ After Crew Member Stabbed

A crew member was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday while working on the set of the Anne Hathaway film The Witches.

The stabbing occurred on a Warner Bros. Studios’ stage in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

The stabbing was reportedly the result of an argument between a rigger and a stage hand, according to Deadline.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary added that the victim suffered a small wound to the neck and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Police were called at around 12.35 pm today to reports of an incident at Warner Bros studio production facility in Leavesden,” the police said. “One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

The alleged attacker, a 54-year-old man, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was released after booking and ordered to appear at a July 17 court date.

It is unclear if Anne Hathaway or any of the stars of the remake of the Roald Dahl book were on set during the attack.

The studio has refrained from making any comments saying it is a local police issue. But some sources say the alleged attacker has been suspended from work on the film.

Production on the film has since resumed, Variety reports.

