Video: Robert De Niro, Laurence Fishburne Lead Celebrity PSA Demanding Trump Testify Before Congress

Actors Robert De Niro, Laurence Fishburne, Sophia Bush, and Martin Sheen lead a star-studded cast demanding that Americans read the special counsel report and demand that President Donald Trump, and members of his administration, testify before Congress.

“In 2016 the Russian government attacked our democracy,” Robert De Niro begins, as Martin Sheen added, “They interfered in the presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

“They hacked emails, spread lies on social media,” former Chicago Hope star Christine Lahti said, while Laurence Fishburne said, “Hundreds of contacts with the Trump campaign.

“All as a part of a massive covert operation,” author Stephen King said, “to help Donald Trump become president,” actress Sophia Bush concluded.

“Trump sided with a hostile enemy power against the United States,” King said toward the end of the five-minute video.

“He colluded with Russia and compromised our democracy,” Fishburne added, while Sheen said, “All this is in the report please just read it for yourself.”

“Then demand that Trump and members of his campaign and administration come before Congress and testify in public under oath,” actor Kendrick Sampson said.

“So that Trump may be held accountable,” actress Rosie Perez said.

“Donald Trump if you are listening on behalf of the American people we will hold you accountable because no one no one no one not even the president of the United States is above the law,” the stars; message concluded.

The NowThis video released Thursday is the second of its kind in as many months. In May Rob Reiner directed a similar video featuring actor De Niro and more than 1,000 ex-federal prosecutors declaring there is “clear evidence” in Robert Mueller’s report that President Trump “committed felony obstruction of justice.”

In April, Attorney General William Barr released the full redacted version of former special counsel Mueller’s report, which concluded that the two-year “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

