Willie Nelson: ‘Anything He Wants to Do, I’m with Beto’

Country singer Willie Nelson affirmed his support for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke Tuesday, telling The View hosts he supports the former Texas Congressman for either president or U.S. Senate in 2020.

Nelson appeared on the ABC daytime TV show and said he still backs O’Rourke’s pursuit of higher office. Nelson supported O’Rourke in his 2018 run against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Nelson told the ladies of The View that he supports O’Rourke’s 2020 run for president, but would also back him if he left the race and decided to run against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in 2020.

View co-host Joy Behar asked Nelson if he’s still on O’Rourke’s team. Without hesitation, he answered, “Oh, I love Beto.”

.@WillieNelson shares his thoughts on Beto O’Rourke and whether he thinks the 2020 hopeful should drop out of the presidential race and run for Senate in Texas: “Anything he wants to do, I’m with Beto.” https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VS14Lg1lAQ — The View (@TheView) June 18, 2019

“Do you think he has a good shot?” Behar pressed.

“Who knows, but he’s a good guy and, you know I’ve known him for a long time,” Nelson replied.

Asked if O’Rourke should drop out of the race for president and jump in to challenge Sen. John Cornyn for that Senate seat, he said, “Well he can always do that.” Behar jumped back in to say O’Rourke can’t, that there is a deadline. “He’s a young guy.”

“There’s a lot of them out there racing for the same thing ya know,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to tell who’s where right now. It’s gonna take a while.”

Asked specifically if he will support O’Rourke as a presidential candidate, Nelson said, “Anything he wants to do, I’m with Beto.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook