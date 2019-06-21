Madonna Gushes to Jimmy Fallon (Again) About Meeting ‘Hot’ Barack Obama

In September 2017, the “Like a Virgin” singer told the funnyman that she had “erotic dreams” about meeting Obama. “Oh god, that was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” she said at the time.

A partial transcript is as follows:

JIMMY FALLON: I introduced you to Barack Obama. Do you remember that?

MADONNA: Oh my god. That is probably the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I had butterflies in my stomach. I was completely and utterly starstruck. I was gagging. He’s so hot. Sorry.

FALLON: You were so adorable. Here’s what happened. I have President Barack Obama on the show and Madonna and I said to President Obama “Have you ever met Madonna” and he goes “Nope.”

MADONNA: He probably didn’t even know me.

FALLON: [I asked] do you want to go meet her right now? He goes “Sure.” So I let you know, I go “Madonna, I’m going to bring the president in” and you go “Okay” and you’re so like Madonna-y and looking gorgeous and you were awesome and so kind of flirty. He was so presidential and wanted nothing to do with that. He was like “Hello, nice to see you.” And then you go, and I’ll never forget this, you said: “You’re the only reason I’m doing this show.” I was right there!

MADONNA: It’s true! I’m sorry, but the truth hurts.