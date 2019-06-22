Rob Reiner Dreads ‘Ineffectual’ Democrats Won’t Ever Impeach Trump

Hollywood filmmaker and left-wing activist Rob Reiner melted down on Saturday, fearing that “ineffectual” Democrats in Congress won’t ever pull the trigger on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“We’re up to 78 House members calling for an Impeachment inquiry. At this rate the most lawless President in US history may never be held accountable for his crimes,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “I gave up on the GOP cult long ago. Hate to say it but I’m starting to feel that way about the ineffectual Dems.”

Reiner, one of Tinseltown’s most outspoken Trump critics, has repeatedly called for the president’s removal, citing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked Russia collusion and alleged illicit business activities years before entering politics. Reiner’s latest tirade follows the release of a star-studded NowThis video, directed by the All in the Family star, in which Robert De Niro, Martin Sheen, and Sophia Bush call on Americans to read the Mueller report and for President Trump and administration officials to testify before Congress on the special counsel’s findings.

Earlier this year, NowThis released a Reiner-directed video featuring De Niro and over 1,000 former federal prosecutors alleging the Mueller report lays out “clear evidence” that the president “committed felony obstruction of justice.”

“We all strongly believe that there is more than enough evidence to indict President Trump for multiple felony counts of obstruction of justice,” Jennifer Rodgers, a former assistant U.S. Attorney, says in the roughly two and a half minute clip.

“The evidence shows that President Trump tried to stop, limit, and interfere with the Mueller investigation and other federal investigations surrounding him,” then adds ex-U.S. Attorney and current CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.

Attorney General William Barr in April released a largely unredacted version of the Mueller’s report which cleared President Trump’s 2016 campaign of collusion with the Russian government. Barr and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, citing the report’s findings, determined that the president did not commit obstruction of justice.

Despite growing support to launch an impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has, thus far, balked at the idea.

Reiner has previously called the president the “enemy of the people” and a “sick delusional criminal fuck.” In April, he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run, predicting the frontrunner will “restore our souls and standing as leader of the free world.”