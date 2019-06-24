Alyssa Milano, Sigourney Weaver Among Actors Starring in Mueller Report Play

A flock of Hollywood actors and actresses – including left-wing political activist Alyssa Milano – are starring in a live-streamed play about the release of the Mueller report, which is expected to debut Monday night.

The one night play – The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in 10 Acts – was written by Robert Schenkkan and features several notable celebrities including Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, and many others. It centers around former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Milano began teasing the play’s big debut Sunday night, tweeting, “Speaking of exciting projects—look for an announcement at 8am Monday morning about an exciting performance I’ll be doing tomorrow (Monday) evening that you can all watch. Cryptic enough? I am embargoed until tomorrow.”

As promised, she made the big announcement Monday morning along with accompanying commentary.

“The #MuellerReport establishes probable cause that @realDonaldTrump committed crimes and that the president’s campaign not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it,” Milano tweeted.

“We must hold this president accountable for his actions,” she added.

Milano went so far as to invite President Trump to watch the live stream, adding, “Our all-star cast will perform all ten counts of your obstruction of justice!”

Mueller’s report did not find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Additionally, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not charge President Trump with obstruction.

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte explained:

Mueller did not charge the president with obstruction, nor did he recommend the Department of Justice or anyone else charge the president. Mueller did not even claim there was an obstruction charge to be made. In fact, Mueller admitted he had conducted a witch hunt (searching for a crime instead of investigating a known crime is the definition of a witch hunt) with this passage: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The play’s live-stream will begin at 9 p.m. ET.