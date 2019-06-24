John Kerry Calls Play Based on Mueller Report ‘An Act of Public Service’

Former Senator John Kerry praised a play based on former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report Monday and considered it to be “an act of public service” by the Hollywood who are set to take part in it.

“Haven’t read the Mueller Report? Watch it live tonight at 9pm – performed by an extraordinary cast, ranging from Annette Bening to @HamillHimself to @ZacharyQuinto and more,” Kerry wrote on Twitter.

In addition to his promotion of the play, Kerry, who served as secretary of State under President Barack Obama, added, “An act of public service by these artists.”

The play, titled The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in 10 Acts, will only be held once and was written by Robert Schenkkan.

The cast, which features several left-wing political activists and Hollywood personalities, includes Alyssa Milano, Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, among others.

The live-streamed play, which will begin at 9 p.m. ET, will be put on by LawWorks, an organization which claims to educate the public “on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions.”

Milano announced and promoted the play Monday morning in a tweet and claimed the Mueller report “establishes probable cause” that President Trump “committed crimes and that the president’s campaign not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it.”

She added, “We must hold this president accountable for his actions.”