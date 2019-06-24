Man Arrested at ‘James Bond 25’ Film Studio After Placing Camera in Women’s Toilets

A man was arrested this weekend for voyeurism after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the toilets of Pinewood studios, where the latest James Bond movie is being filmed.

The 49-year-old man was later charged with voyeurism, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed to CNN, and will appear in court on Saturday.

Filming for the franchise’s latest installment, Bond 25, is currently taking place at Pinewood Studios, in Buckinghamshire, UK, in what is expected to be Daniel Craig’s final Bond film.

However, shooting for the film has repeatedly been delayed due to various circumstances. Last year, director Danny Boyle pulled out the role, and was replaced by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga. In May, Craig suffered a broken ankle during filming and had to undergo surgery to hasten his recovery.

This week, British tabloid The Sun even reported that “mutiny has erupted on the set” after Fukunaga’s alleged addiction to video games held up filming by several hours.

“There is real mutiny right now on the set,” a film source told the newspaper. “It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw. They then set up a scene but the director failed to turn up for several hours because he was playing on his PlayStation.”

Fukunaga later took to social media to dismiss rumors that he had disrespected his hard working crew.

“So sure [directing is] hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew. We’re all in this together,” he wrote on Instagram. “As for my PS4 relationship, if my RDR2 [“Red Dead Redemption 2”] progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63 per cent for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

