Rosanna Arquette: ‘Every Minute, The United States is Abusing Children at the Border’

Actress and activist Rosanna Arquette made the grisly claim on Monday that the young migrants being held at border patrol facilities (what she called “concentration camps”) are being abused “every minute.”

“Every minute ,The United States of America is abusing children at the border .they are detained in cruel and unsafe conditions,” Rosanna Arquette said. “these concentration camps are set up to dehumanize them.This is immoral and barbaric. This is what the The trump administration stands for.”

Arquette — who in March said President Donald Trump is perpetuating a “sick dictatorship” and running “a government that has normalized racism rape, mass killings from Guns Pedophilia, homophobia” — sent the aforementioned tweet after posting news stories about the grim living conditions at the border patrol holding facilities in Clint and McAllen, Texas.

Earlier on Monday Arquette said “Children are sick and dying inside the cruel concentration camps in the united states of America this will be the trump administrations legacy.”

“Any Jewish person who can turn their backs on this evil and does nothing to stop it ,should be ashamed of themselves,” the Pulp Fiction actress said, later tweeting: “ # EndTrumpsConcentrationCamps.”

Some Border Patrol facilities are currently more than double their capacity, as nearly 90,000 migrants families from Honduras and Guatemala — and 33,000 unaccompanied minors from those countries — have been apprehended in the first six months of this year. While the vast majority of the minors apprehended receive medical care, are fed, cleaned, and clothed, and are assigned a case worker, these overcrowded and often understaffed holding facilities are causing serious health concerns.

