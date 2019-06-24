Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay Announce ‘Mr. and Mrs. America’ Comedy Tour

Comedians Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay are teaming up for a joint comedy tour dubbed “Mr. And Mrs. America,” the two announced in a pair of Instagram posts Sunday.

Clay – who was banned from MTV over his headline-making material – and Barr – who was removed from her hit show Roseanne over an offensive joke about Valerie Jarrett – decided to team up for a joint “Mr. and Mrs. America” comedy tour. The tour is inspired by the “national obsession with political discourse and the policing of comedians’ language,” Deadline reports.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay said, according to Fox News. “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

This is far from the first time the two have performed together. Clay introduced his longtime friend at the Laugh Factory Las Vegas in March, where Barr ripped ABC for giving her the boot.

“Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your sh*t, f*ckin’, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings you’ve had in ten f*cking years,” Barr told the crowd.

“At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose,” she added. “But you know what, I ain’t dead b*tches.”

Clay experienced backlash for introducing Barr, but he responded in a video and delivered a pointed message: “F*ck you.”

WARNING – Strong language, viewer discretion is advised.

“I was given a little flak about this, a little bullsh*t, when I pulled her onstage at the Laugh Factory in Vegas, but we’ve been friends for 30 years,” Clay said, according to Fox News.

He added that America needs to “lighten up,” particularly when it comes to comedians and their material.

America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is. I’m living it more now than I have for a really long time. My shows have been longer, my material is fresher. With these shows, I can do as long as I want because it’s one show a night.

The tour is expected to kick off Sept. 19. at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, New York.

Clay added the they are both excited to start the tour because they “don’t give a sh*t what anybody thinks about anything.”