Andy Richter: Evangelicals ‘Demonstrably Full of Sh*t’ for Supporting Trump

Actor-comedian Andy Richter lashed out at Evangelicals over their support for President Donald Trump, calling the key Republican voter bloc “demonstrably full of shit.”

“We should never have to take these people seriously ever again, as they are demonstrably full of shit,” Andy Richter, a longtime sidekick of TBS late-night host Conan O’Brien, said in response to a report detailing an effort by faith leaders to bolster their support for the president ahead of the 2020 election.

We should never have to take these people seriously ever again, as they are demonstrably full of shit https://t.co/ADYNh1At8Y — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 23, 2019

The Hill reported:

The Faith and Freedom Coalition will spend tens of millions of dollars on a voter mobilization effort that aims to register 1 million Christians in key battleground states and reach 30 million people nationwide. […] The Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List, an anti-abortion rights group, has a budget of $41 million this campaign cycle to “expose the extremism of Trump’s opponents,” among other initiatives. […] And the Family Research Council’s political action arm is activating its network of churches and community impact teams in North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas to turn out the vote.

Richter, who supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite calling her corrupt, has (unsurprisingly) criticized President Trump and his administration. In a December 2018 Twitter tirade, the comedian urged Democrat lawmakers to “Mock the shit out of [Trump].”

“Mock his ridiculous scam of a wall and his ever-changing demands over it. Mock his “business genius” while the economy drops. Mock his profound incompetence. Treat him like the joke he is. Treating him like a non-moron only helps him,” he wrote.

And by Dems I mainly mean Dems in Congress. I wanted to use all 280 characters to hammer that dope — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 26, 2018

During the 2016 Republican primary, Richter wrongly predicted that President Trump would never make it to the White House, stating “It’s not going to end well.”

“Trump will crash and burn, I think,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s just not enough savvy in terms of keeping things together in him. He has a lot of savvy in stirring shit up. But eventually he’s going to have to keep things together, and I don’t think he has that kind of savvy.”