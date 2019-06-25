Jet Setting Obamas Seen Hobnobbing with the Clooneys on Ritzy Lake Como

Barack and Michelle Obama were seen rubbing elbows with the Hollywood elite, George Clooney and his wife Amal, during their glamorous vacation on Italy’s exclusive Lake Como.

After a week touring Europe, the jet-setting former first couple visited with the Hollywood star and his wife, CBS News reported.

Photogs caught the former Prez and the Clooneys cruising about the lake over the weekend. Also in attendance for the exclusive festivities were Michele Obama and their daughter Sasha.

George Clooney also posted a note about the visit to his Instagram account:

But other photos of the lake romp may be a bit more scarce as the governor of Laglio put in place a $565 fine for anyone trying to get within 300 feet of the Clooney’s Villa Oleandra while the Obamas were in town.

Actor Clooney was not the only celeb the Obamas partied with on this latest jaunt around Europe. While in France, the Obamas met up with U2 frontman Bono and bandmate The Edge. The former White House occupant also had a tony dinner with Prince Albert II in Monaco, the playground of the rich and famous.

