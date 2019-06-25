Yet another horde of Hollywood figures, including actors Rob Corddry and Minnie Driver, have dramatized a reading of former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report of the 2016 presidential election, this time in a video sponsored by Need to Impeach.

The two-minute video features Debra Messing, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Aninka Noni Rose, Alysia Reiner, Kirk Acevedo, Joshua Malina, Rob Corddry, Jon Cryer, and Yvette Nicole Brown all reading from what they jokingly dubbed Mueller Report: The Movie.

“According to Comey’s account, at one point during the dinner, the president stated, ‘I need loyalty. I expect loyalty,'” the celebrities read.

“Can you imagine if this was from the real report?” Rajskub asked.

“It is,” the camerawoman said, with the video jumping to a series of shocked reactions from the actors and actresses.

“Really?”

“Seriously?”

“No.”

“No f*cking way.”

“That’s the real Mueller report word for word?”

“The president told the FBI director that he needed loyalty?”

Since so many members of Congress haven't read the Mueller report, we tried to get some friends together to dramatize it. But the truth was too absurd and depressing. Congress: please do your jobs. Read the Mueller report, and then impeach @realdonaldtrump. pic.twitter.com/pAgXFe1lfU — Need To Impeach 🍑 (@Need2Impeach) June 25, 2019

The actors also read a line highlighting President Trump’s joke about Russia finding Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

“Russia. If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you’ll be rewarded mightily by our press.”

“I mean they gotta impeach this guy, right?” Brown asked.

“Is this supposed to be funny, or terrifying?” Malina followed.

This is far from the first time Hollywood has taken aim at Trump and the Mueller report. Nearly a month ago, New York theater companies held a live 24-hour reading of the report, calling it Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report.

On Monday night, a flock of actors and actresses – including Alyssa Milano, John Lithgow, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus – participated in a live-streamed play about the release of the 448-page report.

The Mueller report found no prosecutable evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Mueller did not recommend charging Trump with obstruction of justice.