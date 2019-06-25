Video: Rosie O’Donnell Claims There Are ‘Over 100,000’ Concentration Camps in America

Actress and left-wing activist Rosie O’Donnell made the stunning claim that there are more than 100,000 concentration camps in states across the country, holding unaccompanied minors who illegally enter the U.S.

Appearing Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Rosie O’Donnell was asked about the role she’s playing in Lights for Liberty, a rally being held July 12th to demand and end to what host Andy Cohan called “detention camps.”

“Yeah, the concentration camps, even though there’s lots of controversy about the word. But actually, legitimate scholars who study genocide say, yes, these are, in fact, the criteria for concentration camps, they meet them. There are over 100,000 camps in nearly every state,” O’Donnell said, failing to cite the scholars she mentioned. “There’s between 10,000 and 13,000 children, that could fill Radio City Music Hall twice. That’s how many children unaccompanied alone in these camps.”

O’Donnell, of course, was echoing fellow far-left figures like New York freshman Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has spent the last several weeks comparing the oft-overcrowded Border Patrol facilities currently holding thousands of unaccompanied minors who illegally entered the country with adults to contraction camps like the ones that executed Jews during the Holocaust. Indeed, that comparison was roundly rejected on Monday by the United States Holocaust Museum.

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary,” the organization said. “That position has repeatedly and unambiguously been made clear in the Museum’s official statement on the matter – a statement that is reiterated and reaffirmed now.”

It is worth noting that the policy of separating children from adults and holding them in separate facilities was expanded by Barack Obama. It was his administration that separated thousands of children from their parents as a way to deter illegal immigration.

