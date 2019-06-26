Beth Chapman, Star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ Passes Away

Beth Chapman, the wife of reality television star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman died early Wednesday morning after being placed in a medically induced coma.

A spokesperson from the Honolulu hospital where Beth Chapman, 51, was receiving care confirmed her passing in a statement to CNN.

Earlier, a heartbroken Chapman revealed the news of his wife’s passing on social media.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote on Twitter. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

On Saturday, Chapman asked for prayers for his wife Beth, tweeting: “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

He also shared a link to a Hawaii News Now article that said his 51-year-old wife was being treated in the intensive care unit at the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii.

Beth announced in 2017 that she was battling throat cancer. The disease later spread to her lungs despite several surgeries.

Dog the Bounty Hunter aired on A&E from 2003 to 2012. Beth and Duane have been a couple for more than 30 years, marrying in 2006.

The Chapmans said in January they were working on a new version of their docu-series for WGN America.

A teaser for Dog’s Most Wanted was released last week and featured Beth.

The UPI contributed to this report.