Rob Reiner: Mueller Testimony will Leave ‘No Alternative But to Open an Impeachment Inquiry’

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner believes that former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming public testimony before Congress could kickoff impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.

“On July 17, if Mueller just makes clear to the public what’s in his report, there will be no alternative but to open an Impeachment inquiry on the most criminal President in US history. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow,” Rob Reiner said.

On July 17, if Mueller just makes clear to the public what’s in his report, there will be no alternative but to open an Impeachment inquiry on the most criminal President in US history. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 26, 2019

On Tuesday, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairmen of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees, announced that Mueller had been subpoenaed to testify before Congress on July 17.

“Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session,” the Democratic leaders said in a statement. “Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump’s and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack. We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

The Department of Justice investigation into Russia’s involvement in influencing the 2016 presidential election and into whether Trump and members of his campaign colluded with the Kremlin ended earlier this year. The full report was released publicly by Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr concluded that the final report didn’t include sufficient evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.

Nadler announced earlier this month that his panel will hold a series of hearings on “the alleged crimes and other misconduct” in Mueller’s report, starting with a hearing June 10 on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Earlier this month, Rob Reiner demanded House Nancy Pelosi open impeachment proceedings against President Trump for the “preservation of democracy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson