Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘We Will’ Fight to ‘Terminate’ Gerrymandering

Former California Gov. and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said Thursday that he would continue to fight against and ultimately “terminate” partisan gerrymandering.

Schwarzenegger proclaimed that he would continue to fight partisan gerrymandering after the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal courts cannot decide cases over partisan district maps.

The Terminator star, who serves as one of the leading voices for gerrymandering reform, tweeted after the Supreme Court issued their ruling, suggesting that they will continue to fight alleged partisan gerrymandering.

“While I’m disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision, this isn’t the end of our fight to terminate gerrymandering,” Schwarzenegger said. “I want to remind everyone who feels pessimistic right now that last year, when we were disappointed in the Court’s decision, we got back to work, and voters went to the polls in 5 states to reject partisan gerrymandering.”

“We will continue to fight in the legislatures, we will continue to fight at the ballot boxes, and we will continue to fight in state courts. And we will win,” the former governor added.

The Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling with a conservative majority over two district maps in Maryland and North Carolina, which claimants suggested were instances of unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote an op-ed Thursday, contending that the Supreme Court handed Republicans a “huge political victory” with the ruling.

Schwarzenegger has called gerrymandering a “national scandal” and pushed for two ballot initiatives that moved control of redistricting for state house seats and congressional seats from state legislatures to nonpartisan commissions. However, Schwarzenegger’s proposal might raise questions over how his proposed commissions might remain free from partisan influence.

“We have a system now in too many places where politicians are picking their voters as opposed to citizens choosing who their representatives are going to be,” the former bodybuilder said in March. “When it comes to this subject, redistricting reform, I don’t care if it’s a blue wave or a red wave.”