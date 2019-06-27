Willow Smith – daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith – told her grandmother that she desires a sexual relationship with a woman and a man during the latest episode of the Facebook web series Red Table Talk.

The web series features the Smith family discussing a range of unconventional topics. The latest webisode revolved around Willow Smith’s desired “alternatives” to traditional marriage, involving the idea of a “throuple.” She told her family that her “ideal” relationship would involve both a man and a woman at the same time.

“Personally, male and female, that’s all I need,” Smith said to her mother’s initial dismay.

“Well, there it is … I think my stomach just [jumped],” Pinkett Smith said, before adding, “Listen, you know me Willow, whatever makes you happy.”

The younger Smith explained that she loves men and women “equally,” and because of that, she would “definitely want one man, one woman.”

She said she could embrace a polyfidelitous relationship, which is essentially a non-monogamous relationship that carries stricter standards about devotion, intimacy, and equality of the partners within the group.

“I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” she explained.

“I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more,” she continued.

At one point in the episode, the family speaks to a throuple about the complexities of their relationship. The “Whip My Hair” singer was completely on board.

“That’s what humans are made for. Our brains are wired for connection and for community,” Smith said. “And when we cut off those connections of – like, ‘Oh no like I’m only supposed to love one person, like that’s the way it’s supposed to be,’– that can make some people really depressed and sad and not even know why that’s happening to them.”

Pinkett-Smith said she could understand polyamorous relationships to an extent, because she considered her relationship with Will Smith and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, a “non-sexual throuple.”

“[The reason polyamory is] not so foreign for me is that I’ve had a non-sexual throuple for years with Sheree,” said Pinkett Smith said. “When you have your husband that is taking care of another woman and spending time with another woman, it’s the same thing.”

Smith’s grandmother “Gammy” jumped into the conversation and noted her distaste of her granddaughter’s sexual desires.

“I would not be excited about that,” she said.

Smith would not hear it.

“Love is universal,” she said. “There’s so many different types of people in this world and so many people to learn from, and I don’t see the benefit in … not putting myself in a position to learn as much as I possibly can from as many people as I possibly can.”