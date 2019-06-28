Ellen Barkin: Trump’s Base ‘Most Extreme Right Wingers Since the Nazis’

Actress Ellen Barkin has accused President Donald Trump’s supporters of comprising of the “most extreme right-wingers since the Nazis,” while also claiming that the Republican Party is inflicting severe “financial damage” on them despite the country’s strong economic growth.

“If trump’s base, the most extreme right wingers since the Nazis, would just stop and look at the financial damage inflicted on them by the GOP, I believe they’d join the fight.,” Barkin mused on Twitter during last night’s Democratic debates. “The GOP is asking their base a question right now…would you rather hate or eat? What’s the answer?”

What’s the answer? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2019

Barkin is known for her anti-Trump political rants. Last November, the Ocean’s Thirteen star pleaded with 13-year-old Barron Trump to break the supposed “chain of hate” caused by his “blood-soaked father.”

“Dear barron, you are not responsible for what your father has done. you are not him. you are yourself, a brilliant young man w love-filled eyes,” she wrote at the time. “i see only you, not him. i have faith in u to break the chain of hate. i hold you in my heart. bless you beautiful boy.”

Last year, Barkin also declared she only wished to be around “like-minded thinkers” after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Dear scum of the earth,In case sum haven’t noticed, i am not looking to make any new friends right now,” she wrote at the tme. “i don’t care what you think, not now. let me rest. leave me alone with like-minded thinkers until i can see again.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com