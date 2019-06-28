Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler Rushed to Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Adler arrives at the screening of Anchor Bay Films' "Nothing Left To Fear" at ArcLight Cinemas on September 25, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

Guns N’ Roses‘ drummer Steven Adler was rushed to hospital following a possible suicide attempt, according to reports.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said law enforcement responded to a phone call regarding the incident on Thursday around 6: 30 p.m. local time.

“Law enforcement sources [say] someone at Adler’s L.A. home called 911 shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday night to report someone had stabbed themselves. We’re told when cops and paramedics arrived, they discovered it was Adler who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach,” TMZ reports.

Inductees (L-R) Matt Sorum, Steven Adler, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N’ Roses pose in the press room during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Inductee Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses performs on stage during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lee said upon arrival at Adler’s Studio City, California residence, “LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only.”

“The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury,” the official added.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to the entertainment outlets that authorities were called to Adler’s home and that one patient was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for immediate medical attention.

