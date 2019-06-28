Jon Voight Vows to Stand Against Socialism with Gold Star Moms at July 4 ‘Rally for Freedom’

Veteran actor Jon Voight joined the Fox & Friends couch Friday morning and spoke about his intention to attend the pro-freedom, anti-socialist “Rally for Freedom” alongside Gold Star moms at the U.S. Capitol lawn July 4.

Although the Democrat Party appears to be moving in the direction of socialism, not everyone in Hollywood is jumping on board. Actor Jon Voight, an outspoken conservative, talked about his intention to stand alongside Gold Star families at a freedom rally next week. He said he often looks for something to do on patriotic holidays and said Moms for America’s invitation answered his prayer.

“There’s no greater honor than to stand with these moms who have lost their loved ones who sacrificed for our country, for our freedoms, and who love and honor and respect our nation,” he said while sitting next to Gold Star mom Karen Vaughn.

Her son, a Navy SEAL named Aaron Carson, lost his life in 2011.

“He [Trump] is rebuilding the nation my son gave his life for. I feel like our country was rescued in November of 2016 from I don’t even know what, and I will fight with my last breath to get him re-elected in 2020,” she said.

“If they knew anything about the Second World War, they’d know that socialism is a disaster It’s never produced anything anywhere in the world. It’s an economic sinkhole, but it also produces nothing but misery and violence,” Voight added.

The actor was also asked to respond to a snarky tweet from left-wing actress turned activist Alyssa Milano.

“Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views,” she said in a response to a quote showing Voight praising President Trump.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. “Stay in your lane, Jon!”

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

“I have sympathy for people that are in ignorance. It doesn’t scare me. Ignorance doesn’t scare me. I was like that myself. I just root for everybody to come to the truth,” Voight said.