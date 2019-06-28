Late-Night Hosts Crown Joe Biden Debate Night Loser: He Got His Teeth Kicked In

The left-wing late-night hosts roasted presidential candidate Joe Biden in response to what many are calling his calamitous debate performance on Thursday night.

“I hope they took dental photographs of Biden before this debate, because they’re going to need a reference to put his teeth back in,” CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert said during a live post-debate show.

“I believe Harris on busing, because she clearly just took Biden to school,” Colbert quipped, referencing the war of words between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Joe Biden over whether the former vice president opposed or voter for busing when he was a U.S. Senator in the 70s.

Over on Comedy Central, Daily Show host Trevor Noah was piling on Biden as he took heat from Harris.

“Holy shit! She just pulled an M. Night Shyamalan,” Noah said, responding to Harris hitting Biden for praising segregationist Democratic lawmakers Jim Eastland and Hermy Talmadge. “She was black the whole movie! I didn’t see that coming, did you see that coming? That moment was so brutal on Joe Biden, for the first time I wanted to give him a massage. And it didn’t get any better from there.”

“At this point, Kamala was busing Biden right out of the debate,” Noah said of the busing battle between Joe Biden and Harris. “She was killing it. Everything she said made sense. She was connecting with the crowd.”

“It was clear everyone wanted a shot at Biden tonight,” NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers said after the debate. “Man who didn’t get a crack at Biden during this debate? Surprised one of the moderators didn’t go ‘hey man you were great in Gran Torino.'”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon coined the Democrat debate “Operation Destroy Joe Biden.”

“Everyone went after Biden but with 10 people onstage it seemed less like a debate and more of a lightning round,” Jimmy Fallon said.

