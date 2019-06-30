Ricky Gervais Calls Out Milkshake-Throwing Leftists: Same People Who Think ‘Saying Things’ is Violence

British comedian Ricky Gervais called out the hypocrisy of milkshake-throwing leftists, pointing out that those who endorse such violent acts are often the same people who believe that words and speech can equate to violence.

The concept of “milkshaking” has gained significant media attention in recent weeks amid multiple cases on both sides of the Atlantic of “anti-fascist” activists throwing milkshakes at conservative politicians, journalists, or ordinary members of the public.

Many on the left have sought to legitimize such behavior, arguing that it does not amount to violence or the common standard of assault. But not Ricky Gervais.

The 58-year-old comedian pointed out how those defending the throwing of milkshakes are often the same people who believe certain forms of speech should be classed as violence.

“It’s interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone’s face shouldn’t be considered assault are often the same people who believe that ‘saying things’ should be,” he said.

His comments came just after journalist Andy Ngo was brutally beaten by Antifa members in Portland, Oregon. The far-left Antifa thugs through punches and milkshakes on Ngo.

It's interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone's face shouldn't be considered assault are often the same people who believe that 'saying things' should be. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 30, 2019

Gervais’ comments drew immediate anger from some of his fans, with reactions including jibes at his skin color to claims he was siding with “literal Nazis.”

It’s interesting that people who believe “sayings things” is harmless are often white men of European descent. — Derek Why (@derek_why) June 30, 2019

oh cool, so you're on the same side as literal nazis…good to know — kate #CallofCthulhu (@rose_emoji_deux) June 30, 2019

You not so funny anymore, that's why you no more invited to host Golden Globes. — Tender Age Heisenberg (@Heisenbergul) June 30, 2019

Despite describing himself as a “champagne socialist,” Gervais has won plaudits in conservative and libertarian circles for his vociferous defense of free speech, something he says has led him to be branded an “alt-right Nazi.”

“I’m an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy,” he said in January. “A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I’m suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen?”

I'm an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy. A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I'm suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/9pYrTJlQHK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2019

In 2016, Ricky Gervais correctly predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, arguing that Donald Trump represented the “antidote” to an era of “peak political correctness.”

“People are tired of being told they can’t say things, so he’s suddenly this poster boy for saying what’s on your mind, however terrible it is,” The Office creator wrote at the time. “And it’s going to go the other way. Trump’s going to get in, and suddenly there’s going to be 32 Jon Stewarts. It’s cyclical; people build their different armies.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.