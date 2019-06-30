Selena Gomez Decries ‘Inhumane’ Policy of ‘Kids in Cages!’ that Began Under Obama

Pop star Selena Gomez took aim at the Trump administration over immigration policies that were active during the Obama administration, in an angry Instagram rant to her 152 million Instagram followers.

The former Disney star advanced the narrative of the political left, using her platform to speak out on the “human rights issues” on the southern border and seemingly placing the blame squarely on the Trump administration’s shoulders.

“Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening???” the Dead Don’t Die actress asked her massive social media following.

“It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to get this to finally stop!” Gomez continued before urging her followers to contact their representatives.

“Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue- please call your reps 202.224.3121 #CloseTheCamps#FamilesBelongTogether, she added.

Contrary to popular belief, the “camps” and so-called “cages” Gomez refers to were active during the Obama administration. The Trump administration did not set them up.

As Breitbart News reported:

For weeks, the establishment media has referred to the detention facilities where federal immigration officials are holding child border crossers as “cages” and one Senate Democrat even called the facilities “dog kennels.”