Poll: Democrats More Easily Influenced by Hollywood than Republicans

Democratic Party voters are more easily influenced by film and television than their Republican counterparts, a new nationwide poll has found.

The poll, undertaken by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult, asked 2,200 participants to what extent film and television changed their views on hot button political issues such as racism, LGBT rights, and climate change.

The survey pointed to numerous interesting trends, but perhaps the most interesting was that Democratic Party voters were more likely to have their views changed by Hollywood than Republicans.

For example, on the question of “To what extent has your opinion about racism been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘Green Book’ or ‘Crash’?”, 17 percent of Democrats responded with “a lot,” compared with just 4 percent of Republicans.

When asked to “what extent has your opinion about climate change been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ or ‘Planet Earth’?”, the results were more stark. A total 27 percent of Democrats responded with a “lot,” compared with just seven percent of Republicans.

The same trend was apparent on the question of LGBT issues. When asked “to what extent has your opinion about LGBTQ people been changed by a docuseries, movie, or TV show like ‘Brokeback Mountain’ or ‘Modern Family’?”, 15 percent of Democrats said a “lot,” compared with just five percent of Republicans.

Such results underline the widening chasm between Hollywood and large swathes of the American voter, with the film industry overwhelmingly biased in favor of progressivism and left-wing political ideas.

The poll was conducted between June 13-June 17, 2019 among a nationwide sample of 2200 adults, with results having a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

