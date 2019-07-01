Rosie O’Donnell Attacks Sarah Sanders for Lacking AOC’s ‘Courage and Moral Clarity’

Left-wing actress Rosie O’Donnell on Monday defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ripped the self-avowed Democratic-socialist’s for “phoning it in” as a freshman congresswoman.

On Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Ivanka Trump’s approach to diplomacy during this weekend’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, writing on Twitter that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

“It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either,” continued the New York lawmaker.

Her tweet came in response to a video released by the French Presidential Palace in which Ivanka conversed with several world leaders such as British prime minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde.

The following day, Sanders hit out at Ocascio-Cortez’s remarks, saying: “phone it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY.” Sanders said President Trump and Ivanka have created “millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump.”

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019

O’Donnell responded directedly to Sanders, claiming she lacks Ocasio-Cortez’s “courage” and “moral clarity” and had sold her soul by working in the Trump White House. “[T]hank god u r leaving the White House – may we never hear ur voice again – and leave AOC alone – she’s got all the things u lack – mostly courage and moral clarity – u sold ur soul Sarah – now u gotta live with that,” the entertainer wrote.

thank god u r leaving the White House – may we never hear ur voice again – and leave AOC alone – she's got all the things u lack – mostly courage and moral clarity – u sold ur soul Sarah – now u gotta live with that — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 1, 2019

President Donald Trump announced last month that Sanders would be exiting the White House at the end of June with plans to return to Arkansas. He has encouraged her to run for the governor of Arkansas.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

